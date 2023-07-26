‘My Brother Is Not Going To Run Away, He Served This Nation For 9 Good Years’ – George Emefiele

George Emefiele, the younger brother of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele has alleged that the Federal Government has not been fair to his older brother who had served the Nation in the last nine years. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that he’s worried about the health of his elder brother who has been detained in the DSS custody in the last couple of weeks now. According to him, his elder brother will not run away after getting temporary freedom from the Federal High Court.

He said, ”I’m very worried about the safety of my brother and I have made it clear. All this fighting between the paramilitary is not necessary. The Court says we are going to remand him in Ikoyi Prison, he’s going to be there and he’s not going to run away. If you have a case against him, then go to court.

After all, the DSS has gone to Magistrate Court several times to get an order. Why are they not obeying the Federal High Court order? What we are asking is that the Federal Government should obey the court order. My brother is not going to run away, he served this nation for 9 good years. And this is the way you are going to treat someone who served this country for nine years? This is not fair.”

[Start From 9:00]



