My Brother Is Not Going To Run Away, He Served This Nation For 9 Good Years – George Emefiele

Brother George Emefiele speaks out against the Nigerian government’s treatment of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele during his nine-year tenure. He expressed concerns about his elder brother’s well-being, as he has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for an extended period. Despite a temporary release by the Federal High Court, Brother George Emefiele insists that Governor Emefiele will not leave the country.

Brother George Emefiele has been openly expressing his anxieties about his brother’s safety. He finds it absurd that there are internal conflicts within the paramilitary forces. To ensure Governor Emefiele does not evade justice, the court has ordered his custody at Ikoyi Prison. Brother George Emefiele emphasizes that if there are legitimate charges against his brother, they should be brought to court for a fair trial.

The DSS lawyers have sought protective orders from the Magistrate Court multiple times, which raises questions about their non-compliance with the Federal High Court’s ruling. Brother George Emefiele urges the federal government to respect the court’s decision and act accordingly. My brother has no plans to run away now that he has served his nation for nine years. Brother George Emefiele deems the treatment of his brother unjust, considering the immense dedication he has shown to the country.

Click on the link below and watch the video starting from 9:00 minutes mark.

https://youtu.be/MgziMjXmgfg.

Source: YouTube, Arise TV.

Dear valued readers, kindly share your thoughts on this matter by dropping your comments on the section below.

Overdose_gist (

)