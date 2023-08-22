My Aide was robbed, killed by men in Army uniform, Senator Adeola raises alarm

Senator Olamilekan Adeola, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and a member of the All Progressives Congress from Ogun West has raised concerns over the tragic incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 5, 2023.

According to the Vanguard, he reported that soldiers of the Nigerian Army stationed at checkpoints around the Ikeja area of Lagos State robbed and brutally murdered his senior aide, Adeniyi Oluwatosin Sanni.

In a personally signed statement, he recounted the events leading to the unfortunate demise of Mr. Sanni. He claimed that his aide was stopped at a checkpoint near the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos while returning home to Isheri.

The security agents demanded the necessary documents for the car he was driving, which he promptly obtained from his wife through a WhatsApp message. However, contact was lost with Mr. Sanni after he informed his wife that soldiers were still inspecting his vehicle.

Tragically, the lifeless body of the victim was later discovered at the Toyota Bus Stop area of Oshodi, close to a military barracks, riddled with bullets.

In an update regarding the ongoing investigation into the murder and armed robbery, I believe, based on available evidence, that a group of soldiers operating under Brigadier General Nsikan John Edet, the newly deployed Commander of 9 Brigade, Ikeja Cantonment, were responsible for the senseless killing.

He called upon Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

There’s a need for a thorough investigation and prosecution to prevent further incidents, as there seems to be a recurrent pattern of killings and armed robberies involving soldiers manning checkpoints during late-night hours around the Ikeja area.

Despite the passage of time, Mr. Sanni’s phones, black Toyota Camry, and other personal belongings are yet to be recovered. These items should be located to aid in the ongoing investigation and provide closure to the grieving family.

