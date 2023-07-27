My Advice For Tinubu On How To Make Nigeria Better Is To Confess He Lost Election Woefully – Martin Onovo

The 2015 presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Chief Martin Onovo has stated that the new President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should confess to the citizens that he lost the recently-conducted presidential election.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

The Sun paper reported that Martin Onovo, when asked about his advice to the new President said; “My advice for Alhaji Tinubu on how to make Nigeria better is to confess that he lost the election woefully and get the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the authentic result of the election.”

He added; “That will also be better for Alhaji Tinubu as he will save himself from a legacy of unlawful and undemocratic usurpation of public office. He will also save himself from displacing General Muhammadu Buhari as the worst ruler ever in Nigeria. He will also save himself from the humiliation of removal from office.”

