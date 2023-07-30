My Adopted Boy Jordan Who Was Found In The Rubbish Dump Is 6 Months, I Visited Him At Orphanage-Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has disclosed that he visited his adopted baby boy who goes by the name Jordan at the orphanage home. According to Senator Shehu Sani, the baby boy is six months today, noting that the boy was found in the rubbish dump.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a post he made on his Facebook page on Sunday evening, in order to mark the boy’s six months birthday. Shehu Sani wrote: “My Adopted Boy, Jordan who was found in the rubbish dump is 6 months today. I visited him at the orphanage.”

It should be recalled that some months back, Senator Shehu Sani disclosed that he has decided to adopt this young boy, after passerby found the innocent boy at the refuge dump and informed the Nigerian Police. After adopting him, Senator Shehu Sani publicly announced that the boy’s name will be Jordan. He also announced that he will take the responsibility of the boys well-being. Happy six months birthday baby Jordan.

