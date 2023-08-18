Muyiwa Adejobi reacts as man asked what the police are doing over the religious matter in Ilorin

The Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday night reacted to a question by a man who asked what the police are doing regarding the religious matter going on in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Adejobi said the issue is a very sensitive one that requires alternative dispute resolution, adding that all the parties involved need to meet and resolve the matter amicably.

(Caption): Muyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @Ladeis2, had asked Adejobi what the police are doing on the issue which involved some adherents of Islamic religion insisting that they would not allow some traditional worshippers to hold their Isese festival, while also saying that Ilorin is a Muslim town.

The man said the police needed to intervene before things get out of hand in the city and below is the screenshot of his tweet on the issue:

Responding to the tweet, Adejobi told him that he was sure the Commissioner of Police in the state must have taken some actions, adding that it is a matter that should be handled with care and all seriousness it requires.

Below is the screenshot of Adejobi’s response to the man’s tweet:

Osfem (

)