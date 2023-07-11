Muslims Are Far Better Than Other People, You Hardly See Criminality Of Any Sort Among Them – Asari Dokubo

In a recent live video statement that has stirred controversy, Alhaji Asari Mujahid politics, commended the Muslim community, stating that Muslims are far better than all other people and highlighted the low levels of criminality among them. Dokubo, who has been a vocal advocate for self-determination in the Niger Delta region, expressed his views on the Islamic religion during the midday broadcast.

During his address, Dokubo praised the discipline exhibited by Muslims, using examples such as leaving purses on the street in Saudi Arabia without fear of theft and cars being parked with keys inside, only to find them untouched upon return. He emphasized the apparent absence of criminal acts in Muslim societies, contrasting them with what he referred to as the corrupt nature of other societies.

However, Dokubo cautioned against trusting appearances, asserting that the true character of individuals becomes evident in business transactions. He claimed that the purported goodness and integrity of certain individuals may turn out to be a facade when it comes to financial dealings.

He said: “Muslims are far better than all other people, you hardly see criminality of any sort among Muslims. You can keep your purse on the street in Saudi Arabia and come back to find it, nobody will temper with it. People park their cars with the keys in the the car and just walk away and come back and find their car, the key where they left it with nobody stealing them. These are expensive cars. Muslim society is more disciplined than all other societies. People can pretend to be real but it’s all lies. It is when you get in business transaction with this so called people, you’ll know how bad and how corrupt they are.”

https://www.facebook.com/cibi.dabo/videos/801896264761563/?app=fbl

Start watching from (mins 17:02)

