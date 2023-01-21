This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Muslim-Muslim Ticket Will Affect APC’s Chances Of Winning Core Christian States In North – Ali Gaiya

In an exclusive interview with Nigerian Newspaper, a Chieftain of the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Godfrey Ali Gaiya has opined that the choice of the presidential ticket of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would affected the party at the polls.

Photo: Hon. Ali Gaiya

He noted that contrary to popular claims in the media, especially on social media platforms the 2023 presidential election would be between the ruling party, APC and the major opposition party, PDP’s presidential candidates. He added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shot themselves in the foot, because of their choice of presidential ticket.

He opined that Nigerians believed that every government must be inclusive, and it is a necessity and responsibility of political parties to carried everybody along because we’re in the era democracy. He added that in Nigeria politics, religion has became a dominant factor and it could have been wise if the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had chose a Christian Northerner as their Vice Presidential candidate, ahead of the 2023 general election.

He further added that the battle for the presidency in the forthcoming presidential election, would be between the Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and the ruling party, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu but the choice of Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket would definitely affected the chances of the ruling party, APC winning some core Christian states in the Northern geopolitical zones, which in return would benefited and paved the way for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku’s emergence as the next president of Nigeria.

