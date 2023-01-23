This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Muslim/Muslim Ticket: The North Will Not Vote For A “Fake Muslim” –Dele Momodu Blasts Tinubu

Dele Momodu, Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council on Monday slammed the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, stating that the North will not vote for a “fake Muslim” in the name of a pretentious and mischievous Muslim/Muslim ticket, he also stressed that the “scam” is dead on arrival.

According to SaharaReporters, He asserted that the North East will never vote for a number two position when they’ve been chasing the number one since 1966, adding that over-reliance on bribing the electorates will fail.

He said any hope to rig the elections will also fail spectacularly.

Momodu who made this known in a statement signed and issued on Monday stressed that the elitist polls have failed monumentally due to the over-reliance on technology while dealing with a largely illiterate population.

The statement reads in part, “I have read with bemusement many of the polls about the forthcoming Presidential election on February 25, 2023, and have come to the conclusion that the elitist polls have failed monumentally due to the over-reliance on technology in a largely illiterate population.

“I have decided to help situate the forecasts based on the established political history of Nigeria and empirical data.

“A Presidential candidate cannot depend totally on votes from outside his home base to win this election. It is a fact of history that whenever the South produced two strong candidates, the dominant Northern candidate won, such as in 1979 and 1983, Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe versus Shehu Shagari.

“Nigeria has become so polarizingly divided (pardon my tautology) that the ‘peoples’ are going to vote majorly along ethnic lines as well as primordial sentiments. The North will not vote a “fake Muslim” in the name of a pretentious and mischievous Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“The scam is dead on arrival. The North East will never vote for a number two position when they’ve been chasing the number one since 1966. The North West will not abandon an Atiku for a Tinubu who’s well known for his iron grip on Lagos State since 1999.

Content created and supplied by: DuruDwritter (via 50minds

News )

#MuslimMuslim #Ticket #North #Vote #Fake #Muslim #Dele #Momodu #Blasts #TinubuMuslim/Muslim Ticket: The North Will Not Vote For A “Fake Muslim” –Dele Momodu Blasts Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-23 20:40:07