Muslim Mothers, Here Are Arewa Styles You Can Recreate For Your Daughters

Muslim mothers frequently emphasize to their daughters the value of dressing modestly and in conformity with Islamic principles. Muslim mothers adore the Arewa style because it achieves the ideal fusion of tradition and modernity.

In Arewa culture, women typically wear the abaya, a flowing robe that conceals the body. To make it look more attractive, it is frequently decorated with stitching or adornments. The kaftan, a long, loose-fitting dress akin to a tunic, is an additional choice. Intricate designs and fine stitching can be used to create kaftans.

Due to its long, voluminous skirt and broad, billowing sleeves, the boubou design is a favorite among Muslim mothers and is perfect for formal settings. Making a boubou out of silk or brocade and adding beads or sequins to it can increase its shine.

Women dress in gowns and a variety of head coverings in the Arewa culture. In public, Muslim women are obligated to cover their hair, however they have a number of options (hijab). Women have a wide range of options in terms of color, fabric, and style when it comes to dressing their children.

By embracing Arewa fashions, Muslim mothers can ensure that their girls look stylish without sacrificing their modesty. Such attire can be worn as a way to express one’s individuality and to honor and be proud of one’s cultural history. Arewa clothing has a classic charm that will appeal to Muslim mothers who want to dress their girls in a way that respects both Islam and taste.

