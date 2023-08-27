Musawa Speaks On Controversy Of Retaining Office As Tinubu’s Minister While Serving As NYSC Member

Hannatu Musawa, the minister of art, culture, and the creative economy, has addressed the debate around holding public office while participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Today, Bashir Ahmad, the former Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, conveyed Hannatu Musawa’s comments.

Hannatu Musawa stated: “I will like to state clearly that contrary to wrong insinuations and false assumptions in a section of the mainstream media and social media where false accusations have been made, there is no breach of any law or the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s amended constitution regarding my current position as a Minister and status as a serving Corp member.”

“It must be said that no law of Nigeria or provision of our constitution or the NYSC Act prohibits the appointment of a serving Corp member by the President of Nigeria or by any other appointing authority to political positions,” she said.

The Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress said, “Equally, nothing in our current laws or the NYSC Act mandates that a corps member must complete duty before being appointed to a political position. There are no restrictions based on the law or the constitution. No Nigerian law has been violated by me.

