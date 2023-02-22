NEWS

Musa Fagen Gawo Joins PDP, Resign As Member Tinubu’s Campaign [Photos]

His Execellency, The Jigawa State PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Honourable Mustapha Sule Lamido has received the visit of newly decampees of the APC to the people’s democratic party.

During the welcoming party, A New membership card was presented to Hon. Musa Fagen Gawo, the Member House of Representatives Representing Babura and Garki Federal Constituency.

Speaking earlier today, He said that the APC have not been faithful to him since the last primary elections.

Mr Fagen Gawo announced his resignation as a member Tinubu/Shettima Presidential campaign committee.

He also used this great opportunity to declare his support for Jigawa State Governorship Candidate, adding that Nigeria will be great under the leadership of the PDP.

In his remark, Mr Lamido thanked and appreciate him for his kind gestures.

Source: This story was published on the verified facebook account of PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Honourable Mustapha Sule Lamido And other social media platforms, Kindly visit the page to read more.

