Murder: “A Man And His Friends Started Beating Her After She Was Accused Of Picking Money” -Source

According to a report by Punch papers, a young lady identified as Miss Chinyere Awuda has been beaten to death inside a popular hotel (name withheld) in Awka, Anambra State, and it was said to have happened on Saturday. The deceased, according to the Punch papers report, was said to hail from Nnobi, in the Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State and was found dead in the swimming pool of the hotel the following morning, where she was allegedly dumped. A source whose name wasn’t mentioned in the report confirmed how the tragic incident occurred.

According to the source, “The girl was at the club when trouble broke out, and a man and his friends started beating her after she was accused of picking money, they were spraying on their friend who was celebrating his birthday.”

“They accused her of picking money which they were spraying on their friend while some said she did not only pick money from the floor but went for bundles of money, which one of them stacked by his seat side, waiting to spray on the celebrant.”

“The girl was beaten when they caught her but despite efforts made by other people in the hotel to rescue the girl, they continued to beat and molest her.”

“She was later dragged outside the club, and her lifeless body dumped into the hotel’s swimming pool.”

