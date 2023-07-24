MUN VS WRX: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Matchup

English Premier League team Manchester United will continue their preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

However, the academy squad is expected to play for the Red Devils as the first team players face Real Madrid in Texas on Thursday. However, the Premier League side will field a strong squad to warm up to as they prepare for next season.

The Red Devils beat Leeds United and Lyon in the second leg in an impressive summer pre-season before beating Arsenal 2-0 in New Jersey on Saturday. On the other hand, Wrexham will come into the game off the back of an impressive 4-0 win in their last outing against LA Galaxy and will be looking for another win against the Red Devils to build on their excellent form.

Match start time and date:

Manchester United and Wrexham meet in their next pre-season match on Wednesday 26 July at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA. Start time is 3:30 (Nigerian time).

