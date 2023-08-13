MUN vs WOL: Manchester United Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Monday’s Game

Manchester United will be bidding to get their campaign in the 2023-24 English Premier League season off to a remarkable start when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night at Old Trafford Stadium.

The Red Devils will be going into the Premier League opener after their 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in their last pre-season match, and they will be looking for a victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers to begin the new season n a promising note.

Team :

Manchester United will be going into the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday without the services of their summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, due to a back injury.

Kobbie Mainoo will also be absent from the Premier League opener on Monday, following the ankle injury he picked up during a pre-season game against Real Madrid in the United States.

Tyrell Malacia is a major doubt for the game on Monday, as he is currently battling a comeback from the muscle injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

Manchester United’s possible starting line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Mount; Rashford.

Kickoff Time:

The English Premier League clash between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will get underway at exactly 8 PM (Nigerian time ) on Monday.

