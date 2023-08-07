MUN vs WOL: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time For The 2023-24 EPL Opener

Manchester United will be aiming to begin the new English Premier League campaign on a positive note when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first game of the 2023-24 season.

The Red Devils will be going into the game after their 1-1 draw against the Spanish LaLiga side Athletic Bilbao in their final pre-season game on Sunday, while Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, defeated the French Ligue 1 outfit, Stade Rennes 3-1 in their last summer pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Match Date and Kickoff Time for the Premier League Opener:

Manchester United will square off against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening game of the 2022-23 English Premier League season on Monday, August 14, at Old Trafford Stadium. And the game has been scheduled to begin at exactly 8 PM Nigerian time.

Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 the last time both teams met in the Premier League, can the Red Devils get another victory?

