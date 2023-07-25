NEWS

MUN VS RMD: Manchester United Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Thursday’s Showdown

Manchester United will hope to maintain their impressive recent form as they prepare for the 2023 summer season when they take on Real Madrid in Texas on Thursday morning.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils head into the club’s highly-anticipated fixture after beating compatriots Arsenal 2-0 in their last outing and will be looking for another win against the Spanish LaLiga giants to further improve their preparations for the upcoming 2023-24 English season.

Team news:

Manchester United’s new signing Andre Onana will play Real Madrid on Thursday.

Anthony Martial will also play some minutes against Real Madrid on Thursday after recovering from an injury last season. Manchester United’s expected starting line-up against Real Madrid:

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Start time:

The long-awaited friendly between the clubs’ Manchester United and Real Madrid starts exactly at 01:30 (Nigeria time).

