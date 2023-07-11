MUN vs LED: Manchester United’s Probable Starting XI Line-up In Tomorrow’s Pre-season Game

Eric ten Haag will play his first pre-season game for Manchester United tomorrow as the new season begins next month.

The Red Devils are reasonably well prepared for the new season and their current squad has grown slightly, but other players have left the club to continue playing elsewhere.

Manchester United kick off their pre-season tour tomorrow with a game against Leeds United, followed by French Ligue 1 powerhouses Olympique Lyonnais and English Premier League rivals Arsenal.

England international and prolific goalscorer Tom Heaton could take charge at the center of the goalposts between the sticks, while the duo of Rafael Varane and Lisandro Martínez are expected at the halfway line. He will be on par with Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot. I go to play. Arrange them on the left and right side backs, and complete the defense line with four people.

Placing the midfield trio of Mason Mount, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes in midfield, with Casemiro in a more defensive role and the other two in a more attacking role, advancing the ball and completing the attack can help double.

With the attacking trio of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Antony up front, Rashford will play as the top hitman and the other two will play in the left and right positions at 4-3-3 formation respectively.

