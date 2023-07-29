MUN vs BVB: How Ten Hag Could Deploy His Squad To Bounce Back Against Dortmund

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are getting ready to play against each other in a special preseason match. Both teams are big and famous, and people can’t wait to see them in action. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will be keen on bouncing back from their latest defeat against Real Madrid. The Red Devils conceded two cheap goals, one in the first half and the other in the second half.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, was able to comfortably beat San Diego Loyal 6-0 in their last preseason game, as they prepare for the clash against the Red Devils. Dortmund is known for being a very strong and exciting team from Germany. They have many young talents who are full of energy and love playing attacking football.

Fans will be eager to see their favorite players, and they are hoping for an entertaining game. Although this will be a very tough game for Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag has the quality to beat Dortmund anytime, any day. The manager could decide against making some changes to the first half team that lost against Real Madrid because of how good and impressive they fought despite being one goal down. Here is how he could lineup.

Andre Onana. The Cameroonian is expected to keep his place after an exciting debut. Onana made some good saves and was able to showcase his ball playing abilities against Real Madrid.

Wan Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw are all set to start, while Casemiro, Mount, and Bruno Fernandes could make up a formidable midfield trio. Antony could return to the starting lineup, while Sancho and Rashford complete the attacking trio.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)