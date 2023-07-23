MUN vs ARS: Manchester United Extend Number Of Wins Over Arsenal In Erik Ten Hag’s Era

Manchester United now have more wins over Arsenal following tonight pre-season game which ended in favour of the Red devils.

In total, Manchester United have played against Arsenal three times ever since the appointment of new manager, Erik Ten Hag. In the three matches played, the Red devils recorded two victory and one defeat to the Gunners, meaning they still got the bragging rights.

Manchester United were currently leading Arsenal before the first half ended with two unmatched goals. Thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho. The match was separated after 20 minutes by Portuguese star Bruno Fernandez when he shot from outside the penalty area to give the Reds the lead over arch-rivals Arsenal.

About 10 minutes later, the Red Devils organized a counter-attack, the ball being passed to Jadon Sancho. He moved at high speed past the Arsenal players and fired a shot straight into the goal in the so-called “roofing “.

This helps Erik Ten Hag’s team easily lead Arsenal. We expected to see more action in the second half but the score remained unchanged till the end.

Meanwhile, Manchester United was in complete control of the match. They got the ball back very quickly, put up killer counter-attacks and also controlled the ball much better.

Justusben (

)