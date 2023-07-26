MUN 1-3 WRX: 3 Mistakes Ten Hag Made That Led To Man United’s Preseason Defeat.

English Premier League giants Manchester United suffered a very heavy defeat against League Two side Wrexham. The game was Manchester United’s first defeat this preseason after beating the likes of Leeds United, Lyon, and Arsenal without conceding a single goal. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag decided to set a congested fixture to drill his squad ahead of the new season.

The Red Devils will have to play Real Madrid on Thursday, just within a day of losing the Wrexham match. Because of that, the manager rested all his first players and United got thrashed by Wrexham. Although fans are not happy about the performance of the youngsters, there are a few mistakes Ten Hag made that led to the defeat.

One possible mistake by Erik Ten Hag is his team selection.

Preseason matches are an opportunity to test different player combinations, but Ten Hag experimented too much with his starting lineup. Making multiple changes to the starting XI disrupted the team’s cohesion and rhythm, leading to a lack of understanding between players on the field. Ten Hag could have mixed the academy players with some fringe first team players to add quality in the team.

Tactical Approach.

Another mistake Ten Hag made was the tactical approach he employed during the match. The team didn’t adapt well to Ten Hag’s playing style and struggled to break down Wrexham’s organized defense. The tactical setup, formation, and pressing strategy wasn’t effective, leading to difficulties in dominating possession or creating goal-scoring opportunities.

