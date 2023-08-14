MUN 1-0 WOL: Why Mason Mount Struggled In His First EPL Match As A Manchester United Player

In a thrilling encounter at Old Trafford, Manchester United marked the commencement of their Premier League campaign with a triumphant 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton. The stage was set for a resurgent United under the astute guidance of manager Erik Ten Hag, who orchestrated an ambitious summer spending spree to fortify the squad.

While the game unfurled as a display of Manchester United’s dominance, Wolverhampton’s steely defense lent an air of tenacity to the match. The encounter remained a closely contested affair, characterised by Manchester United’s relentless pursuit of a breakthrough. It was the 76th minute that witnessed the climactic moment, as Raphaël Varane’s well-executed header found the back of the Wolves’ net, courtesy of Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s precision cross. This pivotal goal not only secured the victory but also intensified the pressure on league contenders Arsenal and Manchester City, who had already claimed their opening triumphs.

Amidst the fluidity of this encounter, the performance of newly-acquired players on both sides was under scrutiny. While some adeptly demonstrated their mettle, others faltered. Manchester United’s £60 million acquisition from Chelsea, Mason Mount, unfortunately, fell short of expectations. The English attacking midfielder, clothed in the revered number seven jersey, grappled to make a notable impact at Old Trafford.

The crux of Mount’s underwhelming display could be traced back to tactical decisions made by Ten Hag. Curiously, he deployed the attacking-minded Mount in a defensive midfielder role, a position antithetical to his natural instincts. This strategic choice not only stifled his creative flair but also hindered his ability to contribute effectively to United’s attacking prowess.

As Manchester United endeavours to traverse the contours of an ambitious season, they remain reliant on Mason Mount’s resurgence. With the memories of his lacklustre performance fresh in mind, both fans and the management alike fervently hope for his rejuvenation, expecting him to emerge as a pivotal figure in their pursuit of glory.

