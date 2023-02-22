Multi-Billion Naira Properties of Kogi Governor’s Relatives Seized By Nigerian High Court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a major victory against the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and his relations. On Wednesday, the Federal High Court in Lagos State granted an order of interim forfeiture of 14 properties located in Lagos, Abuja, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) linked to relatives of the Governor.

According to the court order, Justice Oweibo authorized the EFCC to confiscate a sum of N400 million also linked to the state and recovered from one Aminu Falala. Governor Bello, some of his officials, and his relations have been under the watchful eye of the EFCC recently.

The court order came shortly after Sahara Reporters reported that two of Bello’s nephews, Aliyu Bello and Dauda Suleiman, were used to siphon N10.2 billion from Kogi state government accounts and were sent to prison custody after failing to meet their bail conditions.

The 14 properties located in the aforementioned cities are now in the control of the EFCC and are expected to be used as evidence against Yahaya Bello and his relations in the court. It is believed that the Governor has been trying to influence the Presidency to drop the case.

The EFCC’s success in securing the court order of asset forfeiture is a reminder of the importance of the fight against corruption in Nigeria and the need for public officials to be held accountable for their actions. It serves as a deterrent to those individuals and organizations engaging in the illicit practice of siphoning public funds and assets.

