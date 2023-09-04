Muhammadu Buhari Did Not Seem To Understand How To Govern – Adebayo Adeolu

A lawyer, author, and public affairs analyst, Adebayo Adeolu, has blamed former President Muhammadu Buhari for the decision of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give out N5billion as palliative to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal; as he maintained that the former President who did not seem to understand how to govern introduced palliative which is not a good way to allete poverty in the country.

Source: The Sun paper.

Adebayo Adeolu had said, “The palliative idea is from the previous government of President Muhammadu Buhari who did not seem to understand how to govern.”

Adeolu, who spoke during an interview with The Sun paper, said the palliative measures put in place by Buhari ended up ruining his reputation. He made reference to Trader Moni and other economic policies that were overseen by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and maintained that those policies did not work out well. When asked to rate the N5billion palliative measure by the Federal Government, the public affairs analyst said the people should be taught how to catch fish and not given fish.

Adeolu said the government should’ve worked on providing conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the country, rather than giving out palliatives.

