MTN Recruitment 2023, Careers & Job Vacancies (9 Positions) – SSCE/Diploma/Degree
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
MTN Recruitment 2023, careers & job vacancies with 9 positions open for job seekers below.
NewsOnline reports that MTN Nigeria is the leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognizable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings, even beyond reward and recognition.
MTN Recruitment 2023, Careers & Job Vacancies (9 Positions) – SSCE/Diploma/Degree
1.) Manager, Financial Planning Management Reporting – Finance
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 13th February, 2023.
Click Here To View Details
2.) Coordinator, Facilities – Finance
Location: Abuja
Deadline: 13th February, 2023.
Click Here To View Details
3.) General Manager, Regional Operations West – Sales and Distribution
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 13th February, 2023.
Click Here To View Details
4.) General Manager, Regional Operations East – Sales and Distribution
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 13th February, 2023.
Click Here To View Details
5.) Supervisor, Treasury Operations – Finance
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 13th February, 2023.
Click Here To View Details
6.) Analyst, Technical SLA – Enterprise Business
Location: Lagos
Slot: 2 Openings
Deadline: 13th February, 2023.
Click Here To View Details
7.) Manager, Customer Acquisition and Compliance HQ – Sales and Distribution
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 13th February, 2023.
Click Here To View Details
8.) Engineer, IP and MPLS Support – Network NG
Location: Lago
Deadline: 13th February, 2023.
Click Here To View Details
9.) Manager – Network Audit, Internal Audit and Fraud Management
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 13th February, 2023.
Click Here To View Details
Older MTN Jobs:
1.) Senior Manager – Mobile Advertising, Enterprise Business
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
2.) Manager – Channel Development, Enterprise Business
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
3.) Manager – Mobile Advertising Operations, Enterprise Business
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
4.) Specialist – Customer Value Management Operations, Commercial
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
5.) Senior Manager – Fiber Sales Development, Fixed Broadband
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
6.) Manager – Device Logistics and Support, Fixed Broadband
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
7.) Senior Specialist – ICT Product Category, Enterprise Business Unit
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
8.) Senior Specialist – ICT Segment Management (Enterprise Business)
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
How to Apply for MTN Recruitment 2023
Follow the steps below to apply for ongoing employment:
- Follow the ‘Click Here to View Details’ link under each job position
- Read the requirements of the selected Vacancies
- Follow the application link to go to vacancy page
- Read and follow the instructions carefully
- Provide all the necessary information
- Provide your curriculum vitae (CV)
- Submit your application form
To know more about the ongoing MTN Recruitment 2023, kindly proceed to the comments section and drop your enquiries for review.