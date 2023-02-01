This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Stingy Refused To Use State’s Money To Help Its People, He Sacrificed Your Welfare- Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has criticized Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, calling him “Mr. Stingy” and alleging that Obi refused to use funds from Anambra State to aid the state’s citizens.

The APC presidential candidate continued by noting that Peter Obi sacrificed the well and wellbeing of the people of Anambra so that he could boast that he made savings while serving as the state’s governor. He continued by emphasizing that saving money is useless if it is not done in order to support one’s community.

This information was revealed by Bola Tinubu on Tuesday during a rally in Awka, the capital of Anambra, stressing that Peter Obi himself now resides in Lagos as punishment for failing to develop his native state, according to Arise News.

By Bola Tinubu “Mr. Stingy objected to helping the state’s citizens with financial aid. For the sake of being able to boast that he saved money, he sacrificed your welfare and wellbeing. But if you won’t save your own people, what good is saving money?”

The APC presidential contender further stated that Peter Obi poses a threat to anyone unlucky enough to live under his misrule, stating that Obi lacked the necessary qualifications to serve as the governor of Anambra State. He continued by pleading with the residents of Anambra State not to elect him as their leader.

Recall that yesterday, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, visited Anambra State for a campaign event and was greeted by tens of thousands of his fans.

What’s your opinion on this? Kindly share your thoughts below.

Source: Arise News

Content created and supplied by: Daveadex (via 50minds

News )

#Stingy #Refused #States #Money #People #Sacrificed #Welfare #TinubuMr. Stingy Refused To Use State’s Money To Help Its People, He Sacrificed Your Welfare- Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-01 17:29:12