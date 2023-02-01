This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Stingy Refused To Use State’s Money To Help Its People, He Sacrificed Your Welfare- Tinubu Says To Anambra People

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dragged the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, referring to him as “Mr. Stingy,” also claiming that Peter Obi refused to use Anambra State’s money to help the people of the state.

Speaking further, the APC presidential candidate noted that Peter Obi sacrificed the welfare and wellbeing of Anambra people, so that he will boast that he saved money when he was the governor of the state. He went on and made it known that saving money is meaningless when the individual is not saving to help his people.

Bola Tinubu made this disclosure while speaking on Tuesday at a rally in Awka, capital city of Anambra, noting that Peter Obi himself lives in Lagos because he is guilty of not developing his home state, Arise News reported.

Bola Tinubu said: “Mr. Stingy refused to use the state’s money to help its people. He sacrificed your welfare and wellbeing so that he can boast that he saved money. But what good is saving money if you refuse to save your own people?…”

In addition, the APC presidential candidate made it known that Peter Obi is a danger to those who are unfortunate enough to be subject to his misrule, claiming that Obi was ill equipped to be the governor of Anambra State. He went on and urged the people of Anambra State not to make him their president.

It should be recalled that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in Anambra State yesterday, for his campaign rally, where he was welcomed by thousands of his supporters.

