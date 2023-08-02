‘Mr President Didn’t Come Up With A Solution That Will Be Achieved In The Next 2-3 Months’ – Joe Ajaero

President Bola Tinubu allegedly failed to provide a solution that could be implemented within the next three months in his message to Nigerians, according to the leader of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero. In an interview with Arise Tv , he said that none of the talks conducted in the Aso Rock house resulted in agreements being reached with the Federal Government.

In general, Mr. President didn’t provide a solution that could be implemented over the next two to three months, he added. We are currently discussing the minimum wage with Labour, despite the committee not yet being established. Because it is a law, we cannot now be discussing the minimal manner. Therefore, no discussions have begun, leaving one to wonder when we will be able to conclude everything. No agreements have been struck in any of our sessions. And those are the difficulties we have with the speech from the president.

