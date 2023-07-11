Mr Obaze Shares Int’l Election Observers Report, Indicting INEC Over The Conduct Of 2023 Election.

Mr. Oseloka Obaze, a former secretary to the government of Anambra State and a chieftain of the Labour Party, presented the International Election Observers report, which faulted INEC for how the 2023 presidential election was handled.

In the report he shared, the observers noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had yet to upload more than 9,000 presidential polling unit results to the IReV and that a sizable portion of the results uploaded to the IReV were unreadable at the time of publication.

In addition, the study said that, in violation of norms and rules, the INEC failed to specify how many of these units were revoked. The investigation also disclosed that INEC stored the presidential results on an other platform before uploading them to the IReV portal.

On Monday night, Mr. Oseloka Obaze tweeted about this information on his twitter account. View the whole tweet below.

Numerous international agencies have published their findings about the conduct of the election since the 2023 presidential election concluded and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC was proclaimed the victor. Due to a lack of openness and INEC’s failure to provide election results from the polling places to the IReV site as promised, the majority of reports that were made public gave the election low marks.

As things stand, the opposition parties are now contesting the election results in court. Nigerians must thus wait to see what action the court would take on the matter.

