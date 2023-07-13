Mount’s Display Of Ten Hag’s Favorite Quality Could See Him Secure A Spot In The Team Next Season.

Manchester United began their preseason tour with a victory over Leeds United. The Red Devils controlled the game in both halfs despite the absence of some key players in the team. The match ended 2-0 after two of Man UTD academy players scored each in the second half. The Performance of these youngsters was the one of the highlights of the game, however, Mason Mount’s display was the main highlight of the game.

Manchester United as well as Chelsea fans were interested in seeing how well the English midfielder will perform in his first match as a Man United player. Mount made a few impressive passes, but he didn’t really make any impact in the game. This average performance has left few fans disappointed while others believe that he needs more time to adjust to the new system and style of play.

Despite not scoring or providing any assists, Mason Mount displayed one quality which Erik Ten Hag appreciates so much. Erik Ten Hag has always loved to have players who would press to win the ball, and Mason Mount did just that. All through the first half Mount continued to press for the ball, and this eventually paid off when he won the ball from the opposition defender, but he wasted this golden opportunity despite being one on one with the goal keeper.

Last season, Weghorst wasn’t scoring goals for Manchester United, but his ability to press for the ball as well as his work rate kept him in Erik Ten Hag’s team. Hence, Mount could secure a spot in the Dutch’s coach starting line up if he maintains this work rate.

How do you rate Mount’s performance? Drop comments below.

Tegajames (

)