Most Probably, Tinubu Didn’t Collect Money From Anybody To Emerge As President – Jack Epelle

A former Federal lawmaker, Jack Epelle, has suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not emerge as President by the help of anyone; after he insisted that the former Lagos governor does not owe anyone anything, hence, he should appoint competent individuals as Ministers.

Jack Epelle had said, “I can tell you that most probably, Bola Tinubu didn’t collect money from anybody to emerge as a President; so, he doesn’t owe anybody anything.”

Forward video to 50:00 – https://www.youtube.com/live/gbNMuPfG5gE?feature=share

Epelle, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television, suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would fail as a President if he is not careful about the people that he would appoint as Ministers. According to him, the appointment of individuals as Ministers based on their role in Tinubu’s emergence as the President, would be the beginning of the former Lagos governor’s downfall. He suggested that unlike some other former Presidents, President Tinubu did not collect money from anyone to win his election, hence, he does not owe anyone any appointment.

The former lawmaker had started by faulting the President for failing to address the effect of fuel subsidy removal. According to him, Nigerians expected that the President would have made provisions for palliatives before subsidy was removed. He, however, expressed hope that President Tinubu would appoint competent individuals to fix the country.

Matthewcontents (

)