Most Places In Niger Are Not Electrified, Yet Their Uranium Is Electrifying France & Europe–Dr. Quao

Dr. Arikana Chihombori Quao, a Former Permanent Representative to the African Union Mission in Washington, recently shared a striking revelation. She pointed out that a significant portion of Niger lacks access to electricity, while their valuable uranium resources are being utilized to power France and Europe. During an interview with Arise Tv news, she expressed her disbelief at the paradoxical situation where Niger, possessing substantial national resources, is ranked as the second poorest nation globally.

