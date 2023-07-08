Most people have clothes & shoes that they do not wear & they are just there year after year- Shehu Sani

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator, politician and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that, most people have clothes and shoes that they don’t wear; they will never wear them, and that they just there year after year.

Senator Sani took to his official Threads page to make this known, stating that, those unused vanities represent both human excesses and limitations.

“Most people have Clothes and Shoes that they don’t wear and will never wear, and they are just there Year after year. Those vanities represent both your excesses and limitations.” Said, Sani.

Sani added that those unused vanities are just chains to souls, and urged people to give out those unused clothes and shoes to who will be happy to use them.

“They (unused clothes and shoes) are chains to your souls. Give them out to those who will happily use it and see how you will free yourself of a burden and harvest the blessings by making others happy.” Senator Sani said.

