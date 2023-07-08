Most Of The Things Emefiele Did Had The Approval of Muhammadu Buhari—Dr. Constance Ikokwu

During an interview with Arise , Dr. Constance Ikokwu, an Arise Analyst, stated that most of the things Godwin Emefiele did had the approval of his boss, Muhammadu Buhari. She added that those who are after Emefiele have to go back to Buhari since he worked under him.

She further stated that the suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, was equally arrested because there were a lot of weighty allegations against him. She, however, stated that they should be charged to court to answer all the questions that needed to be answered rather than being left under the custody of the DSS.

According to him, “If you’re after Emefiele, you have to go back to his boss. Most, if not all, of the things he did had approval from his boss, former president Muhammadu Buhari, so at the same time, we went to Bawa. Yes, there were allegations and accusations against Bawa. A former governor accused him of asking him for money. It’s not new; his predecessor, Ibrahim Magu, was removed under similar circumstances, and the one before Magu, Ibrahim Lamode, was actually fired by President Muhammadu Buhari, so it’s not a hot seat. At the end of the day, when you arrest and detain people for extended periods of time, you really have to be careful because you want to follow due process and you want to be seen as a society that obeys laws and orders and does the right thing. So if you think they have questions to answer, charge them to court, and they’ll have an opportunity to defend themselves. “

Video Credit: Arise (2:25)

