Most of the South-East Fulani settlement wiped out — Leader.

According to the news released by the Punch news, it was said that in an interview with the Fulani leader in the South-East, Ardo Saidu Baso, speaks on the attack on notherners in the east. According to him the situation is not palatable, especially in the five Igbo speaking states of Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, and Imo, there is no peace of mind, many of those who has lost their lives are the Fulani, we’ve been living here in Enugu since the administration of the former president Sheu Shagari, our children, wives and properties, are here, he said ,but the situation now is hellish, as we speak now there is no Fulani settlement in Ebonyi , Except those Fulani that trade inside the town he said.

He further added that, in Abia state, we are lucky to still to have one Fulani settlement, and this is because it is located in a neighborhood close to the military barracks, that has given us some relief there, In Anambra, there is no single Fulani settlement, but we have some herders there. Stated that the Enugu government is trying enough, and that is why there are still Fulani, and some Fulani settlement there he said.

Content created and supplied by: Salam09 (via 50minds

News )

