‘Most Of The Leakages Are Not In The Legislature, They Exist In The Executive’ – Hon Philip Agbese

An APC House of Reps Member representing Ado/Okpowu/Ogadibo in Benue State, Philip Agbese has alleged that there are no leakages of funds in the legislature end. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that the 10th assembly is tasked with the responsibility to block the leakages in the executive arm of government. According to him, there will be proper monitoring of the funds disseminated to the various departments.

He said, ”The Speaker has encouraged us that the 10th Assembly is going to be improved on its oversight function to ensure that there is no leakage. Because most of the leakages are not in the Legislature, they exist in the executive. We don’t have the luxury of resources as far as the National Assembly is concerned.

The department of government that receives this appropriation is the one we will be talking to and engaging. And making sure that they cut down the cost of managing the administration. And to equally ensure that Nigerians are happy and part of these resources that are plunged into the economy.”

