Most Of The Candidates Know Its A Tall Order To Prove Irregularities In Each Polling Unit – Oshoma

Liborous Oshoma, a lawyer has come out to say that it will be very difficult to prove irregularities in each polling units across the country after a big election like the presidential election and the candidates/petitioners are also aware of the difficulties involved.

According to Oshoma who appeared in an interview on Arise TV this morning, the petitioners are focusing on the area of qualification as that is their best chance of getting a court verdict early.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“I’ve handle quite a lot of election petition tribunals since 2003. Proving election irregularities is usually very difficult, it’s a very tall order because consistently, the Supreme court have said you need to prove polling unit by polling unit and it must be agents of the party that witnessed what transpired at the polling unit and if you are talking about collation, then it must be your agent at the collation center.”

“So what most of these candidates do is that like Obi of the Labour party, they know that this area is a tall order so they look out for the technical areas. Qualification of candidates and the likes. So most of the judgements that have been delivered, starting from the one in Delta dwells on the qualifications of the candidate because the court said qualification is both a pre election and post election issue.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 3:00

