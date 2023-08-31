‘Most Of The Candidates Know It’s A Tall Order To Prove Irregularities In Each Polling Unit’ -Liborous Oshoma

Liborous Oshoma, a lawyer, has expressed the challenge of providing comprehensive evidence of irregularities across the nation’s polling stations following major elections, such as the presidential election. He noted that candidates and petitioners are well aware of the intricacies involved in this endeavor.

During his interview on Arise TV, Oshoma emphasized that petitioners are primarily focusing on the qualification aspect as it offers them a more ble path to prompt court decisions.

Oshoma stated, “I have dealt with numerous election petition tribunals since 2003. Proving election irregularities is usually a formidable task due to the consistent requirement by the Supreme Court to provide evidence polling unit by polling unit. Such evidence must come from party agents who witnessed the proceedings at the polling unit. If we consider collation, it must be provided by your agent at the collation center.”

He added saying, “Given the challenges, candidates like Obi of the Labour Party recognize that proving irregularities is an arduous task. Therefore, they concentrate on technical aspects like candidates’ qualifications. Consequently, a majority of the judgments delivered, including those for cases like Delta’s, have revolved around candidates’ qualifications because the court has designated qualification as relevant both before and after the election.”

Watch The Video From 3:00 Minutes

