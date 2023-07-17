Most Of Our Former Presidents Are Scared To Say The Truth Apart From One Person- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

In a recent report by Punch paper online, the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, discussed the grievances expressed by residents of the southeastern region of the country.

In an interview with a Punch correspondent, he addressed the claims made by the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who suggested that many NEF elders lacked a political base and that several northern state governors did not appreciate or endorse NEF’s suggestions. Baba-Ahmed disagreed with this viewpoint.

Clarifying the relationship between NEF and the 19 state governors in the north, Baba-Ahmed refuted the notion that El-Rufai represented the governors’ collective opinion. According to him, NEF maintains a healthy interaction with these governors, but he acknowledged that politicians often become resistant to criticism after attaining power. When leaders ascend to positions of authority, they initially seek good ideas and relationships. However, once constructive criticism is offered, they tend to shut down opposing views.

Expressing concern about Nigeria’s political landscape, Baba-Ahmed bemoaned the lack of true political elites, pointing out that the country only has politicians. He criticized the short tenure of leadership, lasting only four to eight years, which prevents the development of enduring political elites. Baba-Ahmed identified this as one of the nation’s tragedies, noting that the military’s influence after the First Republic hindered the emergence of unified, national political elites, exacerbating existing problems.

Notably, Baba-Ahmed remarked that many former presidents are reluctant to speak the truth about Nigeria’s issues, except for former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He questioned why the political system alienates and discourages their involvement, preventing them from collectively addressing problems. He emphasized that his group, “Compatriots,” seeks to change this by encouraging former presidents and elites to come together and voice their concerns about the nation’s state of affairs.

Hear him: “Unfortunately, Many of our former presidents are scared to say the truth except only one. And that is former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Why is it that our political system alienates them and scares them from getting involved ? Why cannot they say something is wrong and say it together ? That is what we are trying to do in the Compatriots that I also belong to.”

The news article highlighted Hakeem Baba-Ahmed’s interview, where he expressed NEF’s interactions with northern state governors and emphasized the need for enduring political elites in Nigeria. He raised concerns about the tendency of leaders to reject criticism and discussed the limited voices speaking truthfully about the nation’s challenges. Baba-Ahmed’s group, “Compatriots,” aims to foster a platform for former leaders and elites to collectively address and confront the issues facing the country.

Culled from: Punch paper

HealthTourist (

)