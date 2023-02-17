Most of BAT’s opponents have preferred access to some of the licensed banks in Nigeria- El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, says that most of the presidential candidates of the All Progressive Congress, including Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have preferred access to some of the licensed banks in Nigeria.

He further stated that even if the CBN policy affects all Nigerians, most of the presidential candidates have full access to some of the bank and can get more than hundreds of millions of this new note, he said.

According to him, there are so many things that Nigerians do not know. Even if the CBN policy is shifted for a very long time, there are some presidential candidates that have preferred access to some of the licensed banks in Nigeria and can remove more than hundreds of millions with just a phone call, he said.

Credit: Daily Post

