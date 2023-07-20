Most Nigerians still believe that the court will upturn the election of Tinubu–Iyabosa Uwagiaren

In an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program, Iyobosa Uwagiaren, the Editor of Nation’s Capital, Thisday, addressed the prevailing sentiment surrounding the court case concerning Tinubu’s election. Many individuals continue to closely monitor the situation in the hope that the court will overturn Tinubu’s election.

During the discussion, Uwagiaren responded to claims that the goodwill of Tinubu is sustaining Nigeria and that this is why there are no widespread protests despite the challenges of fuel price hikes. He expressed his disagreement with this viewpoint, emphasizing that the government should not merely sit in the villa and propagate statements. Instead, he urged them to venture out and witness the hardships that ordinary Nigerians are enduring, as there is palpable anger across the nation.

Uwagiaren further stressed that creating an illusion that everything is well is misleading, given the pervasive dissatisfaction among the populace. He argued that the reason many Nigerians are still observing the situation closely is due to the pending court case. The belief persists among a significant portion of the population that the court may eventually rule in favor of overturning Tinubu’s election.

The editor urged for patience to see the outcome of the legal proceedings, indicating that this expectation is a primary factor influencing the current wait-and-see approach taken by many citizens. He acknowledged that this uncertainty contributes to the lack of widespread protests, as people are hopeful that the court’s decision could lead to significant changes in the political landscape.

Uwagiaren’s remarks reflected the ongoing national discourse about Tinubu’s election and the potential implications of the court’s ruling. He emphasized the importance of the court’s decision in shaping public opinion and the prevailing attitude toward the current administration. As the situation unfolds, Nigerians remain attentive, eagerly anticipating the outcome that could reshape the political dynamics of the country.

