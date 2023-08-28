‘Most Judgments That Have Been Delivered Focus On The Qualifications Of The Candidates.’ – Liborous Oshoma

Nigerian lawyer Liborous Oshoma has raised concerns about the prevailing trend in judgments issued by election tribunals. In an interview with Arise TV news, he pointed out that many of these judgments have centered around the qualifications of the candidates involved. Liborous Oshoma noted that this pattern might continue in the upcoming 2023 election tribunal, particularly when assessing the eligibility of President Bola Tinubu. He indicated that the tribunal’s focus would likely shift away from scrutinizing polling unit irregularities due to the complexities involved in such matters.

Liborous Oshoma emphasized that a substantial portion of the delivered judgments has revolved around the candidates’ qualifications. He further highlighted that the court’s perspective on qualifications encompasses both pre-election and post-election aspects. Consequently, petitioners have tended to avoid the arduous task of proving irregularities at polling units, given the formidable challenges associated with this approach.

Instead, Liborous Oshoma explained that petitioners tend to concentrate on the qualification of candidates. They examine the validity of the primary elections conducted by the appropriate authorities and verify the authenticity of the candidates’ submitted certificates. The issue of potentially forged certificates also comes under intense scrutiny. These factors collectively shape the basis upon which judgments are rendered by election tribunals.

Please watch the video below:



TomTundex (

)