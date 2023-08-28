NEWS

‘Most Judgments That Have Been Delivered Focus On The Qualifications Of The Candidates.’ – Liborous Oshoma

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

Nigerian lawyer Liborous Oshoma has raised concerns about the prevailing trend in judgments issued by election tribunals. In an interview with Arise TV news, he pointed out that many of these judgments have centered around the qualifications of the candidates involved. Liborous Oshoma noted that this pattern might continue in the upcoming 2023 election tribunal, particularly when assessing the eligibility of President Bola Tinubu. He indicated that the tribunal’s focus would likely shift away from scrutinizing polling unit irregularities due to the complexities involved in such matters.

Liborous Oshoma emphasized that a substantial portion of the delivered judgments has revolved around the candidates’ qualifications. He further highlighted that the court’s perspective on qualifications encompasses both pre-election and post-election aspects. Consequently, petitioners have tended to avoid the arduous task of proving irregularities at polling units, given the formidable challenges associated with this approach.

Instead, Liborous Oshoma explained that petitioners tend to concentrate on the qualification of candidates. They examine the validity of the primary elections conducted by the appropriate authorities and verify the authenticity of the candidates’ submitted certificates. The issue of potentially forged certificates also comes under intense scrutiny. These factors collectively shape the basis upon which judgments are rendered by election tribunals.

Please watch the video below:


TomTundex (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘While Sanwo-Olu Was Serving As SA To Former Deputy Governor, I Was A Member Of The House’ -Honourable Obasa Mudashiru Ajayi

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Presides Over First FEC In Office, Ganduje hosts Asari Dokubo in Abuja

4 mins ago

Shehu Sani Reacts As Finance Minister Says FG Has Ended Borrowing From Both Local & Int’l Sources

14 mins ago

When I started preaching from street to street, my friends ran away from me- Chukwuemeka Odumeje

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button