‘Most Judgments That Has Been Delivered Dwells On The Qualifications Of The Candidates’ – Liborous Oshoma

Liborous Oshoma, a Nigerian attorney, claims that the majority of the electoral tribunal’s rulings have focused mostly on the candidates’ qualifications. In an interview with Arise TV news, he said that the election tribunal for 2023 may use the same strategy by examining more closely at President Bola Tinubu’s credentials. He claims that owing to its technicality, the tribunal would not linger more on the anomalies at the voting places.

The majority of the rulings that have been made focus on the applicants’ qualifications, he said. Additionally, according to the court, qualifying applies to both pre-election and post-election situations. As a result, you learn that petitioners avoid taking on the tough task of proving anomalies by voting units because they don’t want to worry themselves with it.

So they search for the most qualified individual. Did those who were authorised to conduct the primaries do them in a legitimate manner? Are the applicants’ submitted certifications authentic? The certifications were they fake? These are the concerns that they all watch out for.

[Start From 3:49]



Williams101 (

)