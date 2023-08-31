Most Judgements That Have Been Delivered Focus On The Qualifications Of The Candidates’ – Liborous Oshoma

Nigerian lawyer, Liborous Oshoma, has drawn attention to a prevailing trend in election tribunal judgments that predominantly focus on candidates’ qualifications. Speaking with Arise TV news, Oshoma highlighted how many judgments have revolved around the qualifications of candidates rather than probing into polling unit irregularities, a complex endeavor.

He anticipated that this pattern might persist in the upcoming 2023 election tribunal, particularly in assessing the eligibility of President Bola Tinubu. This shift in focus away from scrutinizing polling unit irregularities can be attributed to the intricate nature of such matters.

Oshoma underscored that a significant proportion of judgments rendered by election tribunals have centered on candidates’ qualifications. He further emphasized that the court’s consideration of qualifications extends to both pre-election and post-election contexts. Consequently, petitioners tend to sidestep the formidable challenge of proving polling unit irregularities.

Instead, Oshoma explained that petitioners often prioritize examining candidates’ qualifications. This involves validating primary elections conducted by proper authorities, verifying the authenticity of candidates’ submitted certificates, and scrutinizing potential certificate forgery. These factors collectively shape the foundation on which election tribunal judgments are formulated.

