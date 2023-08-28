‘Most judgements that has been delivered dwells on the qualifications of the candidates’ -Liborous Oshoma

A Nigerian lawyer named Liborous Oshoma has claimed that the majority of judgments made by the election tribunal are primarily based on the candidates’ qualifications. In an interview with Arise TV news, he stated that the 2023 election tribunal might continue this pattern by focusing more on President Bola Tinubu’s qualifications. Oshoma explained that the tribunal is unlikely to prioritize irregularities at polling stations due to the complexity of the matter.

Liborous Oshoma said, ”Most of the judgments that have been delivered dwell on the qualification of the candidates. And also the court has said that qualification is both on pre-election and post-election issues. And so you find out that what petitioners do is that they don’t want to bother themselves with those tall orders of having to prove irregularities by polling units because it becomes a very difficult one.

So they look out for the candidate that is qualified. Were the primaries validly conducted by people who should conduct the primaries? Are the certificates tendered by the candidates verified? Were the certificates forged? These are the issues they all look out for.”

