Most headed Goals in EPL (Since 2006/07)

When it comes to scoring goals in the English Premier League, there are many ways to do it – long-range shots, tap-ins, penalty kicks, and of course, the classic header. While some players have a natural talent for finding the back of the net with their heads, others have had to work hard to perfect the skill. Today, we’re taking a look at the top 10 players who have scored the most headed goals in the EPL since the 2006/07 season, according to Premier League statistics.

Topping the list is Peter Crouch and Harry Kane, both with an impressive 40 headed goals apiece. These towering strikers have made a name for themselves as aerial threats, capitalizing on crosses and set pieces to convert their chances.

Coming in at number three is Christian Benteke, who has netted 33 headed goals. The Belgian forward is known for his physicality and ability to outmuscle defenders in the air.

Frenchman Olivier Giroud isn’t far behind with 32 headed goals, showcasing his dominance in the attacking box. His ability to time his jumps and connect with crosses makes him a nightmare for opposition defenses.

Next up is Romelu Lukaku with 25 headed goals, using his size and strength to his advantage in the air.

Andy Carroll follows closely with 24 headed goals, famous for his towering presence and ability to win aerial battles.

Michail Antonio, Tim Cahill, and Kenwyne Jones all share the same number of headed goals, with 23 and 22 respectively. These players have consistently showcased their aerial prowess, proving to be dangerous targets for their teammates.

Closing out the list is Wayne Rooney with 21 headed goals. The former Manchester United and Everton star may not be the tallest player on this list, but he has proven time and time again that he can score with his head.

These top 10 players have demonstrated their ability to dominate in the air and contribute valuable goals to their teams.

