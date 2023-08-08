Most Govs Have Not Visited Farms Or Factories Apart From Coming To The Villa For Appointments – Shehu Sani

The former Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly, Shehu Sani has stated that many governors have not visited farms or factories to know what’s going on apart from visiting the presidential villa for appointments

The former Kaduna Lawmaker took to his verified Twitter page on Tuesday to make the statement

His statement is coming amidst some of the ongoing issues that need urgent attention in the nation

Recall that majority of the Govs were sworn in on May 29 and they have begun to discharge their duties and responsibilities accordingly

In a post that the former Kaduna Lawmaker shared on his page, he said majority of them have been constant at the villa for appointment reasons or meetings

“Apart from appointments upon appointments and coming to the villa for meetings most Govs have not visited factories”

