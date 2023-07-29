Most Governors Are Intimidated By Competent People – Daniel Bwala

Spokesperson of the People Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, has blasted some of the governors who decided to nominate themselves for ministerial positions after they were asked to nominate someone.

According to Daniel Bwala, most governors in Nigeria are intimidated by competent people. He said that it is difficult to see any governor who nominates a competent person to represent his state in a ministerial position.

Daniel Bwala claimed that the reasoning of some of these governors is that if someone competent is allowed to become a minister, the person will excel in the ministerial position.

Daniel Bwala went on to revealed that most governors prefer to nominate people who will continue to answer them yes sir. Daniel Bwala also said that when one looks properly, the evidence of some incompetent persons could be found in various governmental positions in the country. According to Daniel Bwala, it will be difficult for the country to progress without competent persons in government.

Watch From The 15:15 Minute Of The Video Below:



