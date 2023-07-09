Most Expensive Turkish Players In History

Arda Guler’s move from Fenerbahce to Real Madrid is probably the most disappointing transfer for Barcelona this summer. The Catalan club didn’t make it a secret as they were keen on signing Arda Guler only for the player to turn them down in favour of Real Madrid.

Barcelona were close to secure the signing of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce but the youngster decided to join Real Madrid. The los Blancos offered him a better deal and Barcelona were uninterested in entering a bidding war due to their financial struggles.

Arda Guler’s move to Real Madrid has made him the second most expensive turkish player in football history. The los Blancos spent €30 million on signing Guler from Fenerbahce and he’s expected to fight for his place in Real Madrid’s starting 11 next season. Real Madrid have several World-Class players in their squad including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Edouardo Camavinga, Rodrygo and Federico Valverde. Arda Guler has already ruled out a loan move from Real Madrid and he wants to fight for his place under a Carlo Ancelotti.

Barcelona spent €34 million on signing Turan from Atletico Madrid in 2016, he’s the most expensive turkish player of all time.

Benfica spent €25 million on signing Kokcu from Feyenoord. AC Milan spent €23 million on signing Calhanoglu from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018. Leicester City spent €21 million on signing Soyuncu from Freiburg in 2019. Atalanta spent €21 million on signing Demiral from Juventus.

