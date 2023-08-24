Most Expensive Transfers This Summer

Moises Caicedo is the most expensive British transfer of all time. Chelsea signed Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a fee of $146 million, he’s the most expensive transfer so far this summer. He’s also the most expensive signing in the clubs’s history and has already made his debut for the club. However, he failed to impress during his debut and was one of the worst performers in the match.

Caicedo was used as half-time substitute during Chelsea’s tie against West Ham United. He was expected to help the Blues emerge victorious in the match. However, Caicedo made several errors in the match and eventually committed a penalty.

Declan Rice is the second most expensive transfer this summer. Arsenal spent $137 million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. Declan Rice has formed an impressive midfield partnership with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard at Arsenal. The England International can be considered as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now.

Real Madrid spent $110 million to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and he’s the third most expensive transfer so far this summer.

Bayern Munich spent $126 million to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and he’s he 4th most expensive transfer so far this summer.

